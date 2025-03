2025-03-05 10:00:06 - From: SANA

Geneva, SANA- The UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli military escalation in Syria, including airstrikes. In a statement issued by his office, Pedersen expressed deep concern over Israel’s continued violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. He described these actions as unacceptable and risk further destabilizing an already fragile …