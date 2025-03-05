Iraq's Election Law debate: Shiite factions at odds, Sunnis and Kurds hold back

2025-03-05 11:21:08 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Shiite camp is divided over proposed Election Lawamendments, with some factions advocating for changes while others resist.Kurdish forces maintain a neutral stance, while Sunni leaders deem thediscussion premature, contributing to the uncertainty surrounding the country'selectoral process.

Division Within the Shiite House

A rift has surfaced within the Coordination Framework (CF,) an allianceof all Shiite political groups and factions in Iraq, excluding the SadristMovement, over the proposed amendment to the Election Law and the shift towarda multi-district system. According to informed sources, the debate has dividedthe Framework into three distinct factions:

-The First Axis: Led by Ammar al-Hakim of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma),this group opposes any changes to the current law, arguing that the existingsystem has already secured the majority necessary for government formation andreflects the political weight of the involved parties. It believes thatamendments could jeopardize political stability, diminish genuine electoralcompetition, and undermine the entire electoral process.

-The Second Axis: A more cautious group, this faction has yet to make afirm decision on whether to support the proposed changes.

-The Third Axis: The State of Law Coalition (SLC), which advocates forthe amendment, has been working to rally support from the undecided factionsand has put forth a new proposal to the political forces. However, despitethese efforts, clear backing for the amendments remains “elusive,” and thenature of potential election alliances remains “uncertain.”

Recently, SLC Leader Nouri al-Maliki made his intentions clear regardinga return to a multi-district system. "Al-Maliki will send representativesto discuss proposals for amending the Election Law," our sourcesconfirmed.

Differences Do Not Equal Division

Hassan Al-Janabi, a leader in the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), clarifiedto Shafaq News that the differing views on amending the law within the CFshould not be seen as a division. “It’s simply a difference of opinion,” hesaid.

While some factions have called for amendments, Al-Janabi pointed outthat "there is currently no genuine desire within the CF to amend thelaw." He also noted that Shiite national forces have neither discussed norproposed any changes.

Kurdish Forces' View

No proposals or requests for changes or amendments to the Election Lawhave come from the Kurdish forces, according to Wafa Mohammed Karim, a memberof the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

However, he acknowledged to our agency that reinstating themulti-district system could provide voters with “greater freedom” in choosingtheir candidates.

Sunni Coalition's Stance

"It is too early to discuss amending the provisions of the ElectionLaw," sources within the Unified Sunni Leadership Coalition told ShafaqNews Agency. They emphasized that political parties have yet to agree onpotential changes, and their electoral agendas remain undetermined. "Inother words, the future roadmap has not yet become clear," they added.

Concerns were raised over "unacceptable" attempts to shift thefocus and impose new leadership to guide the electoral process. “All partiesare primarily focused on securing gains for their citizens,” they explained,noting that proposing legal amendments during Ramadan, the Muslim fastingmonth, is "inappropriate" due to the parliamentary slowdown thattypically accompanies the holy month.

Ballot Battles: Rewriting Iraq's Power Map

Since 2003, Iraq's electoral laws have undergone several revisions toadapt to the country’s shifting political landscape. In 2005, Election Law No.16 established a system based on electoral quotient calculations, dividing Iraqinto 18 districts. Subsequent reforms in 2010 and 2014 aimed to consolidatepower among major political blocs. The 2019 protests, driven by discontent withcorruption and political stagnation, spurred significant reforms, including theintroduction of a multi-district system.

The 2021 elections, held under the 2020 electoral law, marked a turningpoint, as the Shiite National Movement emerged as a dominant force, while otherfactions, including Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, argued for areturn to larger electoral districts. Maliki’s senior adviser, Hatem al-Tai,contended that larger districts would provide a stronger mandate for majorpolitical parties.

However, the election law was amended again in 2023, reverting to thepre-2019 system, with a single-district system for each province. This change,seen as an effort to curb Muqtada al-Sadr’s influence, allowed ShiiteCoordination Framework parties to secure key positions in the December 2023provincial elections.