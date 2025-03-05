On 1991 Uprising: Leader Barzani emphasizes coexistence and peace

2025-03-05 12:50:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leaderMasoud Barzani marked the 34th anniversary of the 1991 Kurdish uprising againstSaddam Hussein’s regime, describing it as one of the most significantachievements in Kurdistan’s modern history.

In a statement, Barzani credited the uprising’s success to the Kurdishpeople’s “unwavering” pursuit of freedom, the “bravery” of the Peshmergaforces, and the unity of Kurdistan’s liberation movement.

“The uprising was a powerful message against oppressive institutions,proving that despite decades of injustice, persecution, and intimidation, theKurdish people remain resilient in their quest for freedom,” Barzani said,adding that “it reaffirmed a fundamental truth: no matter how strong anoccupation or dictatorship may seem, it is ultimately destined to fall beforethe will and determination of the people.”

Barzani also emphasized that the anniversary serves as a reminder of theuprising’s core values, highlighting its enduring message of peace,brotherhood, and coexistence among Kurdistan’s diverse communities.