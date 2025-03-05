On 1991 Uprising: President Barzani calls for national unity

2025-03-05 12:50:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called for safeguarding the Region’s post-uprising achievements, emphasizing peaceful coexistence, inclusivity, and the consolidation of democracy.

In a statement marking the 34th anniversary of the March 1991 uprising against Saddam Hussein’s Baath regime, Barzani described the revolt as a defining moment that showcased the resilience of the Kurdish people in their struggle against dictatorship and oppression.

“The people of Kurdistan rose together with unwavering faith in the justice of their cause, standing for freedom, dignity, and justice. Their sacrifices opened the door to a new future,” Barzani said, crediting the Peshmerga and the Kurdish people for securing their rights in a new Iraq.

He highlighted that Kurdistan’s federal status, constitutional gains, and regional influence stem directly from the uprising.

Preserving these achievements and securing the rights of future generations, he continued, requires unity, cooperation, and understanding among all political and social forces.

“The internal and external challenges we face today call for shared responsibility and lessons drawn from the past to protect the collective interests of our people,” Barzani added.

He reaffirmed Kurdistan’s commitment to the uprising’s goals, advocating for a peaceful and diplomatic struggle to safeguard the rights of its people and fulfill their aspirations for progress and a better future.

Barzani concluded by stressing the importance of peaceful coexistence, fostering a culture of acceptance, and reinforcing democracy through national unity. “Future generations must move forward with confidence and hope, guided by the lessons of the past,” he said.