On 1991 Uprising: PM Barzani pledges to defend Kurdish rights

2025-03-05 12:50:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized the imperative of protecting the Region’s constitutional framework and upholding the legitimate rights of its people under no pressure or threat.

In a statement marking the 38th anniversary of the March 1991 uprising, Barzani noted that the comprehensive uprising was a pivotal turning point in the struggle, uniting all segments of the Kurdish people and representing one of their greatest achievements and sources of pride.

He explained that, thanks to unity and the strong cohesion between the people and political forces, the Kurdistan Region has broken free from the clutches of oppression and occupation. The Region laid the foundations of democracy through free elections that produced its first parliament and government—institutions that embody its aspirations and hopes.

Barzani further stressed that, as this momentous anniversary is commemorated, the responsibility to unite voices and rally ranks is greater than ever, and it is essential to safeguard the constitutional entity and preserve the Region’s legitimate institutions.

He vowed that in honor of the achievements made possible by the noble sacrifices of martyrs and the valor of the Peshmerga, the Kurdish people will not, under any circumstances, relinquish even the slightest portion of their legitimate rights.

It is noteworthy that the Kurdistan Region led an uprising in 1991 against Saddam Hussein’s regime—a struggle that forced many residents to flee and seek refuge along the borders with Iran and Turkiye. Later that year, following the Gulf War, a no-fly zone was established in the Region, creating a secure haven that facilitated the return of Kurdish refugees. Peshmerga forces continued their fight against government troops until Iraqi forces ultimately withdrew from Kurdistan in October 1991, paving the way for de facto autonomy.