Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

2025-03-05 13:26:05 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Wednesday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad while edging higher inErbil markets.

A survey byShafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recordeda selling price of 605,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buyingprice of 601,000 IQD.

The sellingprice for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 575,000 IQD, with a buying price of 571,000IQD.

The sellingprice per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between605,000 and 615,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 575,000 and 585,000IQD.

In Erbil,24-carat gold was sold at 703,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 615,000 IQD,and 18-carat gold at 527,000 IQD.