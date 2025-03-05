Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad, climb in Erbil
Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad, climb in Erbil
2025-03-05 13:26:05 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Wednesday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad while edging higher inErbil markets.

A survey byShafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recordeda selling price of 605,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buyingprice of 601,000 IQD.

The sellingprice for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 575,000 IQD, with a buying price of 571,000IQD.

The sellingprice per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between605,000 and 615,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 575,000 and 585,000IQD.

In Erbil,24-carat gold was sold at 703,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 615,000 IQD,and 18-carat gold at 527,000 IQD.

Continue following on Shafaq News