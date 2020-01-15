Saeroun Alliance: Al-Sadr and Al-Amiri did not address the reassignment of Abdul-Mahdi

2020/01/15 | 16:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Saerun Alliance confirmed that the meeting of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, with the head of the Al-Fath Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, did not address the issue of restoring confidence in Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Member of the Alliance Alliance MP Ghaib Al-Amiri told the Iraqi News Agency : "The reports that indicated that Mr.



Sadr and Al-Amri have discussed restoring confidence to Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi or reassigning him again are news that are not valid, and there is no movement in this regard.



Pointing out that "there are opinions and positions that have been put forward by Mr.



Sadr and a bloc of leaders regarding the new Prime Minister, which is a clear and consistent position of what the Iraqi street presents."

In turn, the KDP stressed the importance of the political blocs agreeing on the personality of the next prime minister.

The deputy of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Khaleda Khalil, told the Iraqi News Agency : "The issue of choosing the prime minister is the affair of the majority blocs (Saeroun, Al-Fateh), stressing that there are no efforts by the Democratic Party to support the current prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, to reassign him again.

With what the MP from the Parliamentary Bloc of Saeroun, Amjad Hashem Al-Aqabi, believes in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency: The Saeroun bloc supports any candidate who meets the specifications and conditions of the demonstrators, stressing that he be an honest and patriotic figure and enjoys the acceptability of the Iraqi people.

He added that his bloc is not concerned with nominating the Prime Minister because it has given up its electoral entitlement and authorized the President of the Republic to do so, denying the news of the nomination of Mr.



Ahmed Al-Sadr from the Alliance of Saeroun.