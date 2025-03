2025-03-05 15:00:04 - From: SANA

Lattakia – Tartous, SANA-The Syrian Civil Defense teams extinguished 20 fires that broke out Tuesday in the countryside of Lattakia and Tartous, most of which were forest fires. The Syrian Civil Defense reported in a post on its Telegram channel that firefighters extinguished a forest fire on the Deir Hanna road in Qardaha countryside in …