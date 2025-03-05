Payment issues stall Kurdistan oil exports

2025-03-05 16:56:10 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Payment mechanisms for production andtransportation costs hinder the resumption of oil exports from the KurdistanRegion’s fields, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources told Shafaq News that the Region’s delegation,which visited Baghdad earlierthis week, failed to reach solutions that would expedite the exportprocess due to the companies’ insistence on receiving production andtransportation fees in advance before exports resume. The federal government inBaghdad, however, rejected handing over any funds to the region before settlingall financial matters, including debts owed to Baghdad by the Turkish side, andany prior payments before the resumption of exports.

The production and transportation costs, set at $16, are subjectto adjustment after two months of resumed exports, with the use of anintermediary company specializing in calculating these costs. As such, nopayments or fees will be delivered before exports resume, the sources explained,noting that another meeting may take place on Thursday or next week in Baghdad,with a delegation from the Kurdistan Region and representatives from oilcompanies.

On Sunday, a delegation from the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment held talks in Baghdad with the federal Ministry of Oil to resolveissues related to resuming exports from the region’s fields, as well as othermatters concerning the oil companies.

The discussions follow an announcement by eightinternational oil companies on Friday that they would not resume exports,despite previous assurances from Iraq’s oil minister that exports would resumesoon. The federal Ministry of Oil has also called an expanded meeting with oilcompanies operating in the region to discuss the technical and logisticalmatters for resuming exports.