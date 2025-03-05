Directorate General of Antiquities and German Archaeological Institute discuss joint cooperation

2025-03-05 17:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Director-General of Antiquities and Museums, Dr. Anas Haj Zidane, discussed with Dr. Claudia Burig, the Director of the German Archaeological Institute in Damascus, ways to upgrade cooperation to support the Syrian cultural heritage and increase opportunities for cultural partnerships. On its Facebook page, Directorate General of Antiquities and Museums stated Wednesday that the …