Iraq News Now

HomeSANAGeneral › Agriculture Minister, German Development Agency discuss agricultural cooperation

Agriculture Minister, German Development Agency discuss agricultural cooperation

Agriculture Minister, German Development Agency discuss agricultural cooperation
Agriculture Minister, German Development Agency discuss agricultural cooperation
2025-03-06 00:00:04 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA-Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Dr. Mohammed al-Ahmed discussed with a delegation from the German Development Agency agricultural cooperation and determining the agricultural needs necessary to advance the agricultural sector in Syria. During the meeting, minister al-Ahmed stressed the importance of boosting the role of agricultural and scientific research, supporting farmers and the …

Continue following on SANA