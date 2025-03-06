Agriculture Minister, German Development Agency discuss agricultural cooperation
2025-03-06 00:00:04 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA-Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Dr. Mohammed al-Ahmed discussed with a delegation from the German Development Agency agricultural cooperation and determining the agricultural needs necessary to advance the agricultural sector in Syria. During the meeting, minister al-Ahmed stressed the importance of boosting the role of agricultural and scientific research, supporting farmers and the …