Iraq boosts gold reserves, ranks fourth in arab world – WGC

Shafaq News/ Iraq has increased its gold reserves by 10 tons, bringing its total holdings to 162.7 tons, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday.

According to the council’s latest data for March, Iraq’s gold holdings rose from 152.7 tons last month, now accounting for 13.6% of the country’s total reserves.

The increase places Iraq 28th globally out of 100 listed countries and fourth among Arab nations, following Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Algeria.

The WGC data showed the United States remains the world's largest gold holder with 8,133 tons, followed by Germany (3,351 tons) and Italy (2,451 tons). Iceland ranked last with just 2 tons.