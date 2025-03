2025-03-06 00:55:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has decided to revoke the licence of Al-Tufan Company for Currency Exchange and Brokerage due to what it describes as violations of Regulation No. (1) of 2022, which governs the operations of exchange and brokerage firms in Iraq. Click here to see the full statement from […]

