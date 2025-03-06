Iraq Launches Digital Tax Inquiry Service

2025-03-06 05:15:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the High Committee for Tax Reform on Wednesday, where he launched the Digital Tax Inquiry Service within the Ur e-Services Platform. The service enables citizens, businesses, and companies to electronically check their tax status with speed, accuracy, and transparency. It also resolves issues […]

