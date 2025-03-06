81 Schools in KRI now Powered by Solar Energy

2025-03-06 05:15:28 - From: Iraq Business News

The Ministry of Education of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has installed solar power systems in 81 schools across the governorates of Erbil, Slemani, Duhok, Halabja and Kirkuk. Saman Siwayli, spokesperson for the ministry, stated that the initiative aims to ensure schools have uninterrupted 24-hour electricity, eliminating reliance on power generators. To further expand the […]

