Echoes of ISIS: Northeast Syria's threat to regional stability

2025-03-06 12:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Despite the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)maintaining control over northeastern Syria with US support, Iraq remains onhigh alert, fearing the resurgence of ISIS across its borders. Sleeper cells,infiltration attempts, and volatile detention camps housing thousands ofextremists pose a persistent threat, compelling Baghdad to reinforce securitymeasures and intensify counterterrorism efforts.

The greatest fear is not just ISIS sleeper cells but thepotential for mass prison breaks.

Beyond Territorial Defeat: ISIS’s Lingering Threat

ISIS Incubator: Fueling Resurgence

One of the most dangerous detention centers in north-easternSyria is the al-Hol camp, home to ISIS fighters, their families, and suspectedextremists. According to the United Nations, more than 55,000 people are heldthere, including around 30,000 Iraqis.

The camp is divided into sectors, with the most radicalizeddetainees confined to high-security areas. Additionally, at least 27 otherdetention centers controlled by the SDF hold about 10,000 ISIS fighters,including 2,000 foreign nationals. These facilities, lacking the necessaryresources and infrastructure, are vulnerable to uprisings and breakouts.

Iraqi officials regard al-Hol as a "ticking timebomb." Security adviser Mukhled Hazem warns, "If security collapses,ISIS could exploit the situation to infiltrate Iraq." Inside the camp,ISIS ideology persists, with radicalized women enforcing strict doctrines andoperating makeshift courts. Since 2019, over 200 murders have been recorded,mostly targeting those accused of collaborating with anti-ISIS forces.

The threat of mass prison breaks is also a major concern. InJanuary 2022, ISIS attacked the al-Sina’a prison in al-Hasakah, freeinghundreds of detainees. While many were recaptured, some managed to cross intoIraq, escalating security fears.

Sleeper Cells

With sleeper cells still operating in Syria and Iraq,Baghdad sees border security as a front-line defense. Defense Minister Thabital-Abbasi has made it clear: “Iraq will not scale down its reinforcements untilSyria stabilizes.”

Baghdad is particularly concerned about the 10,000 Iraqis,more than 4,000 of them children, held in detention centers like al-Hol. Manyof these children were indoctrinated under ISIS rule, complicating repatriationefforts due to security risks.

Despite its territorial defeat, ISIS continues to operatethrough sleeper cells. The United Nations estimates that between 5,000 and7,000 ISIS fighters remain active in Syria and Iraq.

Nizar Haidar, director of the Iraqi Media Center inWashington, highlighted that Baghdad, Washington, and Damascus agree ISISremains a significant regional threat. Overcrowded detention camps, housingmany Iraqi nationals, only amplify this security challenge.

Holding the Line: US Role in Syria's Fragile Security

US forces play a crucial role in stabilizing north-easternSyria. Approximately 900 US troops are stationed in al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor,working with the SDF to counter extremist networks. Their presence has beenvital in disrupting militant operations, eliminating high-ranking commanders,and preventing ISIS from regrouping in ungoverned border areas.

The 600-kilometer Syria-Iraq border is a critical frontlinein the fight against extremism. Its rugged terrain makes security difficult,allowing militants to smuggle fighters, weapons, and supplies. Iraq sees the USpresence as essential in preventing cross-border infiltration. As Ahmedal-Yasseri, head of the Australian Arab Centre for Studies, affirms, "Iraqviews the US military as a protective barrier against regionalinstability."

The US-led coalition, under Operation Inherent Resolve(OIR), has also weakened militant capabilities. In 2024 alone, over 70airstrikes targeted ISIS hideouts, training camps, and leadership positions.Special Forces raids, conducted with SDF, have neutralized high-value targets.Intelligence-sharing has enabled Iraqi security forces to track and eliminatesleeper cells, while advanced drone surveillance and satellite imagery havehelped monitor militant movements, preventing large-scale attacks.

Another key aspect of US involvement is preventing prisonbreaks. Following the 2022 al-Sina’a prison attack, US forces enhancedintelligence support and surveillance over detention centers. Their presencehas been critical in preventing further mass escapes.

The Iraqi government considers the US presenceindispensable. The porous border remains vulnerable, and without US assistance,Iraq fears a resurgence of large-scale incursions.

However, Iraq’s reliance on US forces remains a subject ofpolitical debate, with some factions pushing for withdrawal—a move that couldalter the counterterrorism landscape.

Syria Unstable: Iraq Vulnerable

Syria’s ongoing unrest poses a direct threat to Iraq’ssecurity, especially with groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an extremistfaction linked to al-Qaeda, operating in the region. Syrian political analystBassam Suleiman emphasized that security is key to improving Iraq-Syriarelations.

He noted that Iraq sees the US military presence in Syria asvital for regional stability, alongside the need for a stable Syrian governmentor an agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF. Suleiman stated,"The two countries must overcome these security challenges to move towarda better phase."

The situation in Syria is complicated by the control ofvarious regions by different factions, particularly in the north and northeast.Haidar pointed out that this division makes Syria a volatile area."Multiple factions still control different areas, making it a volatilesituation," Haidar explained, exacerbating Iraq’s security concerns.Tensions between the Syrian government and Kurdish armed groups, consideredterrorist organizations by Turkiye, could further destabilize the region,leaving openings for extremist groups like HTS and ISIS to exploit.

As Mukhled Hazem warned, "Without a unified Syriangovernment, the region will remain fragmented, and these groups will continueto take advantage of any weakness."

Iraq’s race against ISIS infiltration

With sleeper cells still crossing from Syria, Iraq hasramped up its border defenses, deploying over 25,000 soldiers and increasingsurveillance including thermal imaging cameras, drones, and motion detectors.Reinforced walls and security fences have been constructed in high-risk areas,especially in al-Anbar Province, where ISIS remains active.

Iraq has also intensified intelligence-sharing with the USand regional partners. In 2024 alone, joint counterterrorism operations led tothe capture of over 150 ISIS operatives attempting to cross into Iraq. Morethan 200 militants were killed in targeted airstrikes and ground operations.

One of the most significant operations was the eliminationof Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in early 2022.

Nizar Haidar emphasized, "Iraq’s cooperation with theUS and regional partners is crucial to disrupting ISIS operations, especiallyin border areas."

Iraq has also taken proactive steps to address the threatposed by foreign ISIS fighters and their families held in detention centerslike al-Hol. Negotiations are ongoing with Syrian and US authorities torepatriate Iraqi nationals from these facilities. As of early 2025, over 10,000Iraqis, including more than 4,000 children, remain in the al-Hol camp. Althoughthe repatriation process has been slow, Iraq has successfully repatriatedaround 1,500 individuals since 2023, transferring them to rehabilitation campslike al-Jadaa in Nineveh province

From extremist to Ex-Terrorist: Iraq’s rehabilitation gamble

As Iraq fights extremism, rehabilitation remains a keychallenge. The al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh province serves as a transitionalfacility for returnees. The rehabilitation process includes psychologicalsupport, education, vocational training, and community reconciliation.

For children, formal education and counseling aim to healtrauma and counter extremist indoctrination. Over 5,000 children have benefitedfrom these programs, which include schooling, sports, and trauma counseling.

Women receive vocational training in tailoring, handicrafts,and business skills to ensure financial independence. More than 1,200 womenhave completed these programs, helping them support their families.

Security and risk assessment are critical. Each undergoesthorough vetting before entering rehabilitation. Over 8,000 individuals havebeen screened, with hundreds flagged for further investigation. Communityreconciliation is another vital component, with Iraq facilitating over 150meetings between tribal leaders, victims' families, and returnees to rebuildtrust and heal divisions.

Relocation assistance has been provided to families unableto return home due to security risks. At least 700 families have been resettledin new areas with humanitarian support.

Despite progress, challenges remain. Some returnees resistrehabilitation, requiring extended intervention. As of early 2025, over 2,442families have successfully reintegrated into their communities. Therehabilitation process typically lasts three to six months, though somefamilies remain in camps for over a year.

While Iraq has made strides in de-radicalization, itacknowledges that this is an ongoing challenge requiring sustained investment.Nevertheless, efforts to reintegrate former ISIS members remain a crucial steptoward long-term stability.