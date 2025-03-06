Forced conversion attempt: Iraqi Yazidis attacked in Netherlands

2025-03-06 16:45:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi Yazidirefugees were violently attacked by Moroccan refugees at an asylum camp in theNetherlands, in an attempt to force their conversion to Islam, Yazidijournalist Saman Dawood reported on Thursday.

Dawood told Shafaq News thatthe attack occurred on Wednesday evening at the Geres camp when three Moroccanrefugees allegedly assaulted the Yazidis, demanding they recite the Islamicdeclaration of faith (Shahada). “Upon refusal, one victim was stabbed, whilethe other was strangled and stabbed in his bed,” he said.

A video circulating onlineshows one of the Yazidi victims, bruised and bloodied, recounting the attack,describing how the assailants declared his life and property forfeit after heidentified as Yazidi, and insisting he and his companion did nothing to provokethe violence.

The Yazidis, aKurdish-speaking minority, faced severe persecution by ISIS after the groupseized large areas of Syria and Iraq in 2014. On August 3, 2014, ISIS capturedSinjar, killing an estimated 1,290 Yazidi civilians.

The United Nations hasdocumented more than 200 mass graves from this period, with estimatessuggesting up to 12,000 victims. Some graves are also linked to earlierviolence, including incidents involving al-Qaeda.

According to estimates, Iraqhas as many as 400,000 missing persons, and the actual number of mass gravesmay be higher.