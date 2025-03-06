UK launches ad campaign to dissuade Iraqi Kurds from migrating

UK launches ad campaign to dissuade Iraqi Kurds from migrating

2025-03-06 17:00:02 - From: Middle East Eye

UK launches ad campaign to dissuade Iraqi Kurds from migrating Alex MacDonald Thu, 03/06/2025 - 09:12

The British government has launched an advertising campaign targeting the Kurdish region of Iraq, warning residents not to attempt to travel to the UK to seek asylum.

The online campaign, issued by the Home Office in Sorani Kurdish, aims to deter people from attempting to cross the sea from France to the UK, a dangerous path that 36,816 people took in 2024, with 69 losing their lives in the process.

More than 2,000 of those attempting the crossing came from Iraq.

The ads highlight the dangers posed by the crossing, quoting some of those who attempted the journey warning that "people disappeared into the sea" and that the transport was too crowded.

One woman in a video, her identity obscured, says she was "was promised a well-paid job - instead I was a slave".

"Immigrants tell you illegal immigration to the UK is a risk-free and easy task and can provide you a happy life here," reads one of the ads. "But this statement is far from the truth."

Immigration has been a hot issue in the UK in recent years, with the frequent asylum-seeker crossings across the English Channel sparking a panic about "illegal" entry into the country.

On 2 March alone, 592 migrants made the journey across the busy shipping lane in 11 boats, the highest number on a single day so far this year.