Iraqi air raids kill 6 ISIS members in Salahuddin desert

The operation came in coordination with the Salahuddin Operations Command, seeking out members of the terrorist organization hiding in the inhospitable areas of al-Shai Valley in rural Salahuddin, according to the Security Media Cell (SMC).
Two separate airstrikes killed six alleged terrorists, an SMC statement said.
The attacks also totaled a vehicle and destroyed a tunnel the group used as a hideout.
SMC also reported that one officer had been injured during the operation.
Shai Valley is comprised of rugged, barren terrain that has been a haven for Islamic State sleeper cells who use it as a base from where they can plan and launch attacks in surrounding settlements and towns.
Read More: Iraqi forces arrest prominent ISIS ‘health official’ south of Mosul
The Iraqi operation comes amid ongoing US-Iran tensions in the region as the terror group took advantage of an escalating situation that raised fears of an all-out war to carry out a series of attacks and continues to attempt to re-establish a foothold in Iraq.
On Tuesday, local security forces arrested a “prominent terrorist” in southern Nineveh.
This came as an alleged Islamic State attack at a border checkpoint between Iraq and Syria reportedly wounded four officers.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany