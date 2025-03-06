ISX trades +$5 million worth of shares in weekly trading

2025-03-06 17:40:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX)announced the trading of 3 billion shares worth over 7 billion dinars (+$5million), in 5 trading sessions this week.

The ISX60 index closed at 1,014.70 points in the firsttrading session of the week and ended the week at 992.43 points, marking adecline of 2.24% from its opening session close.

Meanwhile, the ISX15 index opened the week at 1,105.28points and closed at 1,092.39 points, recording a 1.18% decrease from its firstsession close.

A total of 3,473 buy and sell contracts were executed onshares of listed companies during the week.