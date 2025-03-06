South Africa: Israeli attacks on Syrian territory violate its sovereignty
2025-03-06 19:00:06 - From: SANA
Johannesburg, SANA- The Republic of South Africa stressed that the continued Israeli attacks on Syrian territories constitute a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty. In a statement posted on its website Wednesday, the South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed grave concern at the continued violations of Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity by Israel, particularly …