Minister Al-Shaibani reviews his diplomatic activity and meetings during his 24-hour visit to the Netherlands

2025-03-06 19:00:06 - From: SANA

The Hague, SANA- Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani tweeted on X platform that Syria, for the first time in its history, addressed directly the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and affirmed its commitment to resolving the crisis it inherited from the Assad regime 14 years ago. Al-Shaibani stressed …