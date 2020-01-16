Iraq: Rapid Needs Assessment: Displacement from Syria - Bardarash Camp, Iraq (19 November 2019)

2020/01/16 | 12:20 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

Situation Overview

As insecurity continues in Northeast Syria (NES) and as refugees continue to cross the border from Syria into the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I), the government and humanitarian actors continue to ensure basic needs of refugees are met.



New refugee arrivals are sent to Bardarash camp, a decommissioned Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp which has been re-activated, and to Gawilan camp.



At the time of data collection, approximately 2,649 households were located within Bardarash camp.1 To ensure that aid actors are able to make informed decisions and provide residents with the services, assistance and information that is required, REACH Initiative (REACH) conducted a third, follow-up round of data collection2 in Bardarash on November 18 and 19, 2019 to capture displacement experience, intentions and needs.





Methodology

REACH conducted a rapid, household-level assessment among residents of Bardarash camp, interviewing the household head or household representative.



The assessment tool included a series of closed questions, gathering information on the displacement history and routes, households’ intentions and their short term humanitarian needs.



Based on population estimates, a sample was calculated to generate results with a 95% confidence level

and 5% margin of error at camp level.



Data included in this factsheet is from 356 household-level interviews.