Talks in Baghdad on Kurdistan oil exports end without agreement

2025-03-06 21:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Thursday, negotiations in Baghdad to resume Kurdistan Region’s oil exportsconcluded without reaching an agreement, Reuters reported.

Iraq’sMinistry of Oil hosted discussions to accelerate the restart of crude exports,which had been delayed due to disputes between oil companies and the Iraqigovernment over terms and conditions.

A USdiplomat, attending at Washington’s request, participated in the meeting tohelp mediate the stalled talks, and address obstacles hindering an agreement, asenior Iraqi oil ministry official told Reuters.

The WhiteHouse National Security Council declined to comment on the matter. However,Iraqi officials suggested that Washington's involvement reflects its growingurgency in resolving the impasse.

"Thediplomat’s presence was aimed at advancing negotiations and finding solutionsto the issues delaying Kurdistan’s oil exports," the ministry officialadded.

Last month,Washington reportedly pressured Iraq to allow the resumption of Kurdistan’s oilexports via Turkiye to stabilize global oil supplies while reducing Iraniancrude sales as part of efforts to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

"Thereis strong US insistence on ensuring a successful outcome to the negotiationsand restarting Kurdistan’s oil exports by any means necessary," agovernment official said.

Iran viewsIraq as a key economic ally, helping it mitigate the effects of US sanctions.However, Baghdad fears being caught in the middle of Washington’s broaderpressure campaign on Tehran, sources familiar with thematter told Reuters.