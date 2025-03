2025-03-06 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Gunmen loyal to Syria's Bashar al-Assad killed 16 security personnel on Thursday, a war monitor said, in attacks it described as the "most violent" since the longtime president's ouster.

The fighting took place in the Mediterranean coastal province of Latakia, the heartland of the ousted president's Alawite minority who were considered bastions of support during his rule.