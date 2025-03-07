Thirteen Syrian security officers killed in clashes with Assad loyalists

2025-03-07 01:00:14 - From: The Guardian

Armed men loyal to ousted dictator attack checkpoints in Latakia province in deadliest strikes so far against new government

Thirteen Syrian security officers have been killed in clashes with remnants of the Assad regime in the deadliest attack against the country’s new authorities since the dictator was toppled.

Armed men attacked checkpoints and security officers in the coastal town of Jableh and the countryside of Latakia province, as part of a “premeditated” attack on Thursday, according to the provincial head of Syria’s general security directorate, Mustafa Knefati.

