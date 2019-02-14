KRG formation: Next two days could be decisive

2019/02/14 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Kurdistan Region parties are busily engaged in talks and meetings, and figuring out whether or not they will attend the scheduled parliament session on February 18. So far only the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has confirmed its attendance. The KDP met with Gorran on Thursday. It was a good meeting, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed told reporters. The former sparring partners have apparently mended their badly damaged relations and are now “very close.”“The things that are important for both sides, especially those related to the supreme national and patriotic interests, people’s livelihoods, and reform are almost identical on both sides,” he said. Disputes between the KDP and Gorran paralyzed the last parliament, completely shutting it down for two years. It was the most ineffective parliament in the government’s history. Gorran has advocated for institutional reforms within the government, something the KDP has resisted. The party is unwavering in its position. “We are of the opinion that reforms needs to be undertaken in all parts of the government,” said Aras Wali, a member of Gorran’s negotiations team. He described their meeting with the KDP as “good and serious.”He added they hope to finalize matters, including division of government posts, by Saturday when they will meet again, and “expects” they will participate in the February 18 parliament session. Komal and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) also met earlier on Thursday. Their meeting was not to break new ground but to cement historical ties and “remind” themselves of previous discussions, the PUK’s politburo spokesperson Saadi Ahmed Pira told reporters. Federalism shouldn’t stop at the level of the regional government, he added, saying there needs to be financial and political devolution of power from Erbil to the local governments.He deferred committing to attending the parliamentary session, saying “we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”Though he hinted that could be Friday. Rebwar Hamad, spokesperson for Komal, said their meeting was to maintain a collaborative atmosphere within political circles. “We believe that good and healthy relations between the political parties constitute good foundations for resolving the issues and healthy governance in the Kurdistan Region,” he said. Komal is still undecided on joining the government or sitting in opposition. But whichever side it chooses, the party’s goal is for the government to focus on reforms, institutionalization, provision of services, and building a government that puts the people at the centre, Hamad explained. Elections were held on September 30, but there is no constitutionally-defined timeframe for elected lawmakers and parties to form and convene the government. The biggest factor slowing the process has been relations between the KDP and PUK. The two largest parties in the Kurdistan Region are deeply divided over issues like Kirkuk and relations with Baghdad. They are scheduled to meet on Friday as they continue to negotiate a four-year deal that could define their partnership and finally get the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in session.
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Kurdistan Region parties are busily engaged in talks and meetings, and figuring out whether or not they will attend the scheduled parliament session on February 18. So far only the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has confirmed its attendance. The KDP met with Gorran on Thursday. It was a good meeting, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed told reporters. The former sparring partners have apparently mended their badly damaged relations and are now “very close.”“The things that are important for both sides, especially those related to the supreme national and patriotic interests, people’s livelihoods, and reform are almost identical on both sides,” he said. Disputes between the KDP and Gorran paralyzed the last parliament, completely shutting it down for two years. It was the most ineffective parliament in the government’s history. Gorran has advocated for institutional reforms within the government, something the KDP has resisted. The party is unwavering in its position. “We are of the opinion that reforms needs to be undertaken in all parts of the government,” said Aras Wali, a member of Gorran’s negotiations team. He described their meeting with the KDP as “good and serious.”He added they hope to finalize matters, including division of government posts, by Saturday when they will meet again, and “expects” they will participate in the February 18 parliament session. Komal and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) also met earlier on Thursday. Their meeting was not to break new ground but to cement historical ties and “remind” themselves of previous discussions, the PUK’s politburo spokesperson Saadi Ahmed Pira told reporters. Federalism shouldn’t stop at the level of the regional government, he added, saying there needs to be financial and political devolution of power from Erbil to the local governments.He deferred committing to attending the parliamentary session, saying “we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”Though he hinted that could be Friday. Rebwar Hamad, spokesperson for Komal, said their meeting was to maintain a collaborative atmosphere within political circles. “We believe that good and healthy relations between the political parties constitute good foundations for resolving the issues and healthy governance in the Kurdistan Region,” he said. Komal is still undecided on joining the government or sitting in opposition. But whichever side it chooses, the party’s goal is for the government to focus on reforms, institutionalization, provision of services, and building a government that puts the people at the centre, Hamad explained. Elections were held on September 30, but there is no constitutionally-defined timeframe for elected lawmakers and parties to form and convene the government. The biggest factor slowing the process has been relations between the KDP and PUK. The two largest parties in the Kurdistan Region are deeply divided over issues like Kirkuk and relations with Baghdad. They are scheduled to meet on Friday as they continue to negotiate a four-year deal that could define their partnership and finally get the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in session.