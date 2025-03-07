US Treasury Secretary pledges to shut down Iran's financial system

2025-03-07 03:15:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary ScottBessent pledged to shut down the international financial system of Iran.

Bessent stated at the Economic Club of New York that"making Iran broke again will mark the beginning of our updated sanctionspolicy," adding, “If I were an Iranian, I would get all my money out ofthe rial now.”

The US treasury would move away from “lackadaisicalsanctions that create opportunities for circumvention,” he said, emphasizingthat future sanctions would be enforced for “immediate maximum impact.”

“We are going to shut down Iran’s oil sector and dronemanufacturing capabilities,” Bessent further pointed out.

Iran's oil exports have varied significantly in recentyears, heavily influenced by Washington's enforcement of sanctions and Tehran'sefforts to find new routes to deliver oil to its primary customer, China. In2017, before the imposition of US sanctions, Iran exported 2.5 million barrelsper day. However, by 2020, this number had dropped sharply to around 350,000bpd.

With Joe Biden's arrival in office in 2021, Iran's oilexports began to recover, reaching nearly 1.9 million bpd in the summer of2024. However, following the Biden administration's sanctions on numeroustankers involved in smuggling Iranian oil, exports fell by 500,000 bpd in thelast quarter of 2024.

Earlier today, Reuters reported US President, Donald Trumpofficials exploring options to enable “allied nations to stop and inspect” Iranianoil vessels.