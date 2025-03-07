48 killed in 'most violent' Syria unrest since Assad ouster: monitor

2025-03-07 04:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Fierce fighting between Syrian security forces and gunmen loyal to deposed ruler Bashar al-Assad killed 48 people on Thursday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes in the coastal town of Jableh and adjacent villages were "the most violent attacks against the new authorities since Assad was toppled" in December.

Pro-Assad fighters killed 16 security personnel while 28 fighters "loyal" to ousted President Bashar al-Assad and four civilians were also killed, it said.