Al-Sulaymaniyah: Two Kurdish journalists freed, one still held

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Metro Center for the Defense of Journalists’ Rights announced on Thursday that it has been closely monitoring the detention and legal proceedings of several Kurdish journalists arrested in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province.

According to the center, three of the detained journalists—Dana Salih, Nabaz Shekhani, and Sardasht Hama Salih—were released after an initial investigation, during which their electronic devices were confiscated. However, Dana Salih was later summoned again and remains in custody under interrogation.

While Metro remains informed about the case's progress, it has refrained from disclosing certain details to preserve the confidentiality of the ongoing investigation, which falls under legal jurisdiction.

“Because of the list of charges, Metro decided to wait for the judge's decision,” it noted.

The center has been tracking developments since the security forces detained journalist Bashdar Bazyani and three of his Media21 colleagues on February 28.