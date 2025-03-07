Iraq’s Pharmaceutical Crisis: shortages, counterfeit drugs, and ineffective reforms

2025-03-07 12:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In a small pharmacy on theoutskirts of Baghdad, Suhad Abdul-Amir nervously scanned the shelves formedication her child desperately needed. The price had skyrocketed from 3,000to 7,000 Iraqi dinars ($2 to $5) in just a few days. For Abdul-Amir, the risingcosts were a harsh reminder of the severe crisis plaguing Iraq’s pharmaceuticalsector, a crisis driven by chronic shortages, inflated prices, and a rampantinflux of counterfeit drugs.

Her story, like those of millions ofIraqis, is a consequence of years of corruption, economic instability, and poorregulation that have left countless patients unable to access the essentialmedications they need.

Depth of Crisis

Iraq’s pharmaceutical sector is in a stateof collapse, with millions of Iraqis unable to afford or access the most basicof medications. The problem has persisted for years but worsened in the pastdecade due to weak government oversight, economic instability, and widespreadcorruption. The absence of a centralized pricing system allows intermediariesto manipulate drug costs, inflating prices and making life-saving treatmentsunaffordable for the majority.

To complicate matters, outdatedintellectual property laws have discouraged foreign pharmaceutical companiesfrom entering the market, further limiting access to high-quality drugs.Bureaucratic inefficiencies and procurement delays disrupt supply chains,leading to regular shortages. State-run institutions such as Kimadia,responsible for pharmaceutical procurement, are notorious for mismanagement andcorruption, which has only exacerbated the problem. As a result, hospitalsregularly run out of critical medications, forcing patients to turn to private pharmacieswhere prices are unregulated.

“The shortage of drugs has persisted fordecades,” Mohan Al-Saadi, a member of the Parliamentary Health and EnvironmentCommittee, told Shafaq News. Al-Saadi attributed the crisis to “the lack of acomprehensive monitoring system and irregular imports through Kimadia.” Butthis crisis is not just about supply failures—it also involves deep-seatedissues with the pharmaceutical market, including the presence of counterfeitdrugs.

“Manufacturers ceasing production, pricingmismatches, and the introduction of alternative drugs contribute to thesefluctuations,” explained Osama Hadi Hamid, spokesperson for the IraqiPharmacists Syndicate.

Role of Counterfeit Drugs

Counterfeit drugs represent a significantportion of the pharmaceutical market in Iraq. According to some estimates, asmuch as 35% of the drugs circulating in Iraq are either counterfeit orillegally imported. The proliferation of counterfeit drugs, often manufacturedin countries with weak regulations, puts vulnerable patients at greater risk.These drugs are often substandard or contain harmful ingredients, leading totreatment failures, adverse reactions, or even death.

A Health Ministry official, speakinganonymously, revealed that “companies sometimes prioritize more expensivemedications over affordable alternatives for higher profit margins,”exacerbating the problem.

Smuggling also plays a key role in theinflux of counterfeit and substandard medications. Some drugs are smuggled infrom neighboring countries, bypassing inspections and regulatory controls. Thisinflux undermines the government’s efforts to regulate the market and protectconsumers.

Impact on Citizens

The impact of these shortages and thespread of counterfeit drugs is devastating, particularly for individuals withchronic health conditions. Cancer patients face ongoing chemotherapy shortages,diabetics struggle to find insulin, and families with children suffering fromrare diseases must resort to crowdfunding to afford essential treatments.

The situation is particularly dire forIraq’s rural and low-income communities, where access to pharmacies is limitedand patients are left with little choice but to turn to expensive privatepharmacies or the black market.

Mehdi Sahib, a patient who relies on theantidepressant Tryptizol, experiences the consequences of the drug shortagesfirsthand. “I frequently face gaps in supply,” Sahib told Shafaq News. “Themedication also serves as a sedative for some people without prescriptions,which leads to periodic withdrawals from the market.”

As for Abdul-Amir, the mother whose child’smedication price nearly doubled, her story highlights the cruel irony faced bymany Iraqis: while their needs are urgent, the prices for essential drugscontinue to soar.

Government Response, Ongoing Challenges

In 2023, the Iraqi government introducedthe Kodia digital tracking system in an attempt to curb the rise of counterfeitdrugs and regulate the pharmaceutical supply chain. The system was designed totrack medications from the moment they enter Iraq to the point they reachconsumers, aiming to prevent the distribution of substandard or counterfeitdrugs. However, despite the system’s potential, drug shortages persist, and itseffectiveness has been undermined by slow implementation and persistent marketmanipulation.

In addition to the Kodia system, thegovernment has worked to tighten border controls and partnered withorganizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and INTERPOL to improvedrug detection. Al-Saadi, the parliamentary health committee member, stressedthat Iraq has implemented strict regulations requiring all imported drugs toundergo thorough inspection at the Pharmaceutical Control Center. “Before adrug can be imported, it must first be registered with the Ministry of Health,”he affirmed.

The government has also attempted toregulate drug prices. “The percentage of currently priced medications hasexceeded 70%,” Al-Saadi noted.

Despite these efforts, shortages continue,and doubts about the government’s ability to enforce reforms remain. The systemis bogged down by bureaucratic inefficiencies, and even when regulations areput in place, they often fail to prevent corrupt practices or stop the flow ofcounterfeit drugs into the market.