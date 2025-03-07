Gold steady, weekly rise seen during trade tensions

2025-03-07 12:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold held steadyon Friday, and was on track for a weekly rise as uncertainty around U.S.President Donald Trump's tariff plans firmed demand, while investors awaitedU.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

Spot gold was unchanged at$2,911.00 an ounce as of 0548 GMT. Bullion has gained 1.7% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures lost 0.3% to$2,918.80.

“Markets are waiting for freshtriggers regarding what is likely to happen going forward with respect to thetrade war ... The outlook (for gold) continues to remain very optimistic,” saidKunal Shah, head of research, Nirmal Bang Commodities, Mumbai.

Trump on Thursday suspendedthe 25% tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico, thelatest twist in a fluctuating trade policy that has whipsawed financial marketsand fanned worries over inflation and a growth slowdown.

The ongoing trade tensions,inflation uncertainty, and a weaker dollar signalling a slowing economy, areall bullish for gold, Shah said.

The U.S. dollar index (.DXY),opens new tab was hovering near a four-month low.

Trump's policies, widely seenas likely to stoke economic uncertainties, have helped safe-haven gold risemore than 10% so far this year.

Federal Reserve GovernorChristopher Waller said he leans strongly against a rate cut at the Fed'supcoming policy meeting this month, although he reckons cuts later in the yearremain on track if inflation pressures continue to abate.

Bullion is seen as a hedgeagainst political risks and inflation, but higher interest rates dampen thenon-yielding asset's appeal.

Spotlight is on the non-farmpayrolls report due at 1330 GMT, which is expected to show a gain of 160,000jobs for February, a Reuters survey showed.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to$32.58 an ounce and platinum firmed 0.2% to $968.78, while palladium edged 0.1%higher to $943.67.

(Reuters)