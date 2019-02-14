عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Iran says US should leave Syria, change its Middle East policy
2019/02/14 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the presence of its arch foe the United States in the Middle East harmed countries in the region and called on Washington to fully withdraw its troops from the country.

"The presence of US in Syria and other countries in the region is not useful .... America should reconsider its Middle East policy," Rouhani said after a summit on Syria between Iran, Russia and Turkey in southern Russia. 





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW