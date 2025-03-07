$1.3B trade: Iraq-Saudi ties grow

2025-03-07 14:01:11 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Trade betweenIraq and Saudi Arabia reached $1.3 billion in 2024, marking a significant risecompared to previous years, Iraq’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Safia Al-Suhailrevealed on Friday.

In an interview with AsharqAl-Awsat, Al-Suhail said, “Political, economic, and trade relations between thetwo nations continue to grow,” noting that 34 Saudi companies are registered inIraq, while 46 Iraqi companies operate in Saudi Arabia.

To further boost economic andtourism ties, Iraqi Airways will launch a weekly flight from Baghdad to Riyadhin early April, she added.