Petrel Resources Raises £250,000 for Iraq Oil Projects

By John Lee. Irish-based Petrel Resources Plc (LON: PET) has raised £250,000 through a share placement managed by Novum Securities. The placement represents a 45% discount to the closing price on 5 March 2025. According to a statement from the company, the funds will provide additional working capital, supporting Petrel's efforts to secure new oil and […]

