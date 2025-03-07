IBBC Report

2025-03-07 14:05:27 - From: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): Now Available in Arabic: Professor Frank Gunter's Report "Is Iraq Business Ready?" The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) is pleased to announce the release of the Arabic version of Professor Frank Gunter's report, which was presented at the IBBC Baghdad Conference on 17 February 2025. Titled "Is Iraq […]

