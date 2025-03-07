2025-03-07 14:05:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced a new initiative to support clean energy solutions, aligning with global sustainability efforts and the environmental policies of central banks worldwide. As part of its renewable energy initiative, CBI will offer low-interest loans to local brick factories, enabling them to switch from high-pollution fuel […]

The post Central Bank of Iraq Supports Green Industrial Initiatives first appeared on Iraq Business News.