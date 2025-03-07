Syria new authorities expand fight against Assad loyalists

2025-03-07 15:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's new authorities launched a sweeping security operation Friday after clashes with fighters loyal to former president Bashar al-Assad, the biggest challenge to their rule so far, left at least 71 people dead.

The violence saw the fiercest attacks on the country's authorities since Assad was ousted in December in a lightning offensive by Islamist-led rebels.

Restoring security has been one of the most complex tasks for the new authorities since Assad's fall, which ended over 13 years of civil war triggered by his crackdown on pro-democracy protests.