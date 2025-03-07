Over 13 Turkish strikes hit Iraqi Kurdistan despite PKK ceasefire

2025-03-07 15:11:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkiye conducted 14 air andartillery strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan over the past week, despite a ceasefiredeclared by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the American organization CPTreported on Friday.

According to CPT’s latest data, Turkishforces carried out nine attacks in Duhok, three in Al-Sulaymaniyah, and two inErbil. The strikes included six artillery bombardments, five airstrikes byfighter jets, and three attacks using helicopters. PKK fighters responded twiceto the assaults.

No civilian casualties werereported in the attacks.

Notably, the PKK announceda ceasefire on March 1 in response to a call from its jailed leader, AbdullahÖcalan, marking a pause in the decades-long conflict with the Turkish state.