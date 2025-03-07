Syria monitor says security forces 'execute' 52 Alawites after fierce clashes

2025-03-07 18:00:04 - From: Al monitor

A Syrian war monitor said Friday said that security forces "executed" 52 members of the Alawite minority, a day after deadly clashes with gunmen loyal to toppled president Bashar al-Assad.

Thursday's violence saw the fiercest attacks on the country's new authorities since Assad was ousted in a lightning offensive by Islamist-led rebels in December.

Restoring security has been one of the most daunting challenges facing the new authorities since Assad's ouster, which ended more than 13 years of civil war sparked by his crackdown on pro-democracy protests.