Politician says decision to dismiss US troops from Iraq hasty

2020/01/16 | 23:15 - Source: Baghdad Post
Osama
Nujaifi, head of the Salvation and Development Front, stressed the importance
of getting Iraq out of conflicts.Al-Nujaifi
said during his meeting with the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, that
the United States is a friendly country to Iraq, and that there are agreements
concluded between the two countries.He
added that any decision should come from a common interest between the two
sides.He
continued, therefore, the decision of the parliament to remove foreign forces
from Iraq is a hasty decision that is not legal.
He added that it harms national
unity in the absence of basic components while deciding on a matter that
concerns the interests of the country as a whole.