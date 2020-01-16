Politician says decision to dismiss US troops from Iraq hasty

2020/01/16 | 23:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Osama

Nujaifi, head of the Salvation and Development Front, stressed the importance

of getting Iraq out of conflicts.Al-Nujaifi

said during his meeting with the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, that

the United States is a friendly country to Iraq, and that there are agreements

concluded between the two countries.He

added that any decision should come from a common interest between the two

sides.He

continued, therefore, the decision of the parliament to remove foreign forces

from Iraq is a hasty decision that is not legal.



He added that it harms national

unity in the absence of basic components while deciding on a matter that

concerns the interests of the country as a whole.