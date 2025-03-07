Minister al-Shaibani: Syrians showed national sense of solidarity and protection of national interests
2025-03-07 21:00:03 - From: SANA
Damascus-SANA- Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani stressed that the Syrian people showed unique awareness and a national sense of solidarity and protection of national interests and standing behind their leadership, and that what happened yesterday cannot succeed in a country whose army is the people themselves. The Foreign Minister said in tweets via the X platform: …