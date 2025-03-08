Two-day death toll in Syria hits 240 as government struggles to subdue Assad loyalists

2025-03-08 00:20:19 - From: The Guardian

Battle in Latakia is marked escalation by Bashar al-Assad loyalists against Syria’s new Islamist-led government

About 125 civilians have been executed by government security forces in north-west Syria during a rolling two-day battle with loyalists to the ousted Assad regime, a Syrian war monitor reported on Friday.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), a human rights monitor considered independent and credible, documented “large-scale field executions of men and young adults, without any clear distinction between civilians and combatants”, in north-west Syria.

