Iraqi Premier League: Erbil extend three-match unbeaten run after 0-0 draw with Al-Bahri

2019/02/14 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Sports Club on Thursday extended their three-match unbeaten run following a goalless draw against Al-Bahri in the Iraqi Premier League.
Neither side was able to find the winner as both shared the points in a 0-0 draw at the Al Zubair Stadium, in Iraq’s southern Basra province.
The draw keeps Erbil (6W-5D-6L) in ninth place on 23 points while Al-Bahri (2W-7D-8L) moved up a spot into 16th with 13 points.
Erbil’s next match is at home to Naft Al-Wassat (5W-5D-5L) on Feb. 19.
One of the league’s most successful football clubs, Erbil withdrew from Iraq’s Premier League during the 2016-17 season due to financial issues.
They have been crowned Iraqi Premier League champions four times, most recently in the 2011-12 season where they only lost one match.
Erbil is also the first club from the Iraqi league to qualify for continental club tournaments. In 2008, they qualified for the Asian Champions League but failed to progress from the group stage.
However, in Asia’s second-tier continental tournament, the AFC Cup, Erbil have finished runners-up on two occasions, in 2012 and 2014.
