Iraqi Airways Advances Towards Lifting EU Aviation Ban

2025-03-08 05:20:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Transport has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting the International Air Transport Association (IATA) requirements as part of ongoing efforts to lift the European airspace ban on Iraqi Airways. According to a statement from the Ministry's media office, Iraqi Airways is working towards obtaining the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) […]

