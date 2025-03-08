Iraq, Finland Discuss Strengthening Economic and Investment Ties

2025-03-08 05:20:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahr Aluloom, Undersecretary of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry for Bilateral Relations, met in Helsinki with Jarno Syrjälä, Under-Secretary of State for International Trade of Finland, to discuss ways to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries. Ambassador Bahr Aluloom highlighted Iraq's economic progress, emphasizing security stability […]

