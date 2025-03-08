President Barzani marks Women's Day: Commitment to gender equality

2025-03-08 10:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani,extended heartfelt congratulations to women in Kurdistan, Iraq, and worldwideon the occasion of International Women's Day, emphasizing his unwaveringsupport for their critical role in shaping a more just and progressive society.

In his message, Barzani acknowledged the remarkable contributions ofwomen in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting their resilience and courage inpolitical struggles and resistance, as well as their significant participationin various sectors such as politics, economics, administration, and education.

“They have played a crucial role in the movement for freedom inKurdistan and are actively involved in politics, economics, administration, andeducation today, making significant contributions to all areas of society.”

While praising the status and achievements of women in the region,Barzani recognized that further efforts are needed to protect their rights,eliminate violence, and ensure their equal participation across all aspects oflife. “It is a collective responsibility to eliminate violence against women,uphold their rights, and create an environment that promotes their equalinvolvement in all fields,” he stated.

Barzani reiterated that the establishment of a democratic andprogressive society in Kurdistan is impossible without safeguarding women'srights and strengthening their roles in every sector.

The Kurdish President also paid tribute to all women who have madesacrifices in the face of violence and extremism, pledging continued efforts tofoster “a culture of coexistence, tolerance, and equality.”