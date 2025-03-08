Iraq’s oil exports to US exceed $400M in January

2025-03-08 11:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq exported over $400 million worth of crude oil to theUnited States in January 2025, according to the latest monthly report from theUS Census Bureau.

The report stated that Iraq shipped 5.62 million barrels of crude to theUS last month, generating revenues of $442 million.

Among Arab oil exporters to the US, Iraq ranked second after SaudiArabia, which led with 9.61 million barrels. Libya followed in third place with2.15 million barrels, while Kuwait and the UAE ranked fourth and fifth withexports of 1.4 million and one million barrels, respectively.