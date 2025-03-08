Iraq's Shiite factions: a landscape of division

2025-03-08 13:10:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, Iraq's politicallandscape has been reshaped, with Shiite political parties rising to power.However, this political dominance has been anything but stable, marked by deepfragmentation, intense rivalries, and external influences, particularly fromthe United States and Iran. As a result, Iraq’s future remains in a delicatebalance.

Seeds of Shiite Discord

The fragmentation of Iraq’s Shiite political community can be tracedback to the collapse of Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003. Under theSunni-dominated Ba'athist rule, Iraq's Shiite population endured politicalpersecution and marginalization. Shiite political groups, including the al-DawaParty and the Supreme Council for Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SCIRI), werebanned and forced into exile, primarily in Iran, due to the government’s brutalcrackdown on Shiite activists.

When Saddam's regime fell, these previously marginalized Shiite groupsemerged as key players in shaping Iraq’s new political order. As Shiite partiesbegan to dominate Iraq’s political landscape post-2003, alliances andcoalitions were formed to consolidate influence. However, ideologicaldifferences, internal competition, and power struggles within these parties ledto deep fragmentation.

While some factions, such as those aligned with Iran, gained strength,others like Muqtada al-Sadr's Patriotic Shiite Movement (the Sadrist,) pushedfor a more independent course.

The Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed Shiite factions,has also been central to Iraq's political scene but has faced significantinternal divisions. This fragmentation has made it difficult for Shiitefactions to present a unified front, complicating governance and policymaking.

Al-Sadr's Exit: Vacuum of Chaos?

The 2021 Iraqi parliamentary elections, conducted under a new electorallaw designed to reduce the influence of entrenched political elites, revealedthe growing divisions among Shiite factions and shifted Iraq’s political powerdynamics.

Muqtada al-Sadr's Movement, emerged as the biggest winner, securing 73of the 329 seats in Iraq's Parliament. This victory reinforced his position asthe most powerful political force in Iraq, surpassing long-standing Shiiteparties such as Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition.

Al-Sadr’s populist appeal and anti-corruption message resonatedespecially with Iraq’s youth, many of whom felt disenfranchised by thepolitical establishment.

Political analyst Dr. Zaid al-Mutlaq argued that Al-Sadr’s success was“a personal triumph for Muqtada al-Sadr” and a major setback for Iran’sinfluence in Iraq.

Conversely, Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition suffered asignificant setback, winning only 33 seats, a sharp decline from the previouselection. Al-Maliki, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2014, facedcriticism for corruption and mismanagement during his tenure. However, nojudicial rule was issued against him.

A senior official from Al-Maliki’s coalition, Ahmed al-Khafaji,acknowledged that the loss of seats stemmed from widespread Iraqi frustrationwith the political status quo.

The Fatah Alliance, closely aligned with Iran-backed PopularMobilization Forces (PMF), also saw its representation drop dramatically, from48 seats in 2018 to just 17 in 2021. The head of the Fatah Alliance, Hadial-Amiri, admitted, “The loss of seats shows the erosion of trust among theIraqi people in the PMF’s role in politics.”

Following the 2021 elections, political fragmentation deepened whenMuqtada al-Sadr ordered his 73 MPs to resign from the Iraqi Parliament in June2022. Frustrated with the political gridlock and pervasive corruption,al-Sadr’s decision was seen as a strategic move to distance himself from thecorrupt political system. “We cannot be part of a corrupt system that fails toserve the people of Iraq,” al-Sadr declared at the time.

His withdrawal allowed the Coordination Framework, to take control inthe formation of the government and provide an opportunity for Prime MinisterMohammed Shia al-Sudani to consolidate his influence.

Political Chess: Iraq's Factions in Flux

Amid the fragmentation, shifting alliances have become a central featureof Iraq's political landscape. One such example is the defection of prominentNouri al-Maliki ally Alia Nassif, who joined Prime al-Sudani’s Al-Furatainbloc.

Political analyst Hassan al-Tamimi commented, “This defectionunderscores the growing fragmentation within traditional Shiite politicalstructures and highlights al-Sudani’s ability to consolidate power.”

In response, the Coordination Framework is moving toward forming a broadelectoral alliance led by al-Sudani and Ammar al-Hakim of the al-HikmaMovement. The alliance is expected to include 14 other political entities andaims to present a united Shiite front, though internal divisions couldcomplicate this effort.

Simultaneously, the Badr Organization, which has strong ties to Iran,faces internal pressure to reconsider its political alliances. Some members ofthe Badr Organization have suggested aligning with al-Sadr’s movement to ensuretheir political survival. Badr official Ali al-Asadi stated, “We are facingdifficult choices as we seek to reconcile our political and military role.”

A New Kingmaker

The rise of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has significantly shifted the balanceof power in Iraq, raising alarms within the Shiite political establishment.Al-Sudani’s appeal lies in his pragmatic focus on governance, public services,and economic reforms, which have garnered widespread support among both Shiiteand Sunni voters frustrated with the endemic corruption and political gridlock.

His technocratic approach contrasts with the traditional,sectarian-driven politics that have long dominated Iraq’s political scene. Ashe consolidates his power, many see al-Sudani as a potential rival toentrenched figures like Nouri al-Maliki, whose influence within the Shiite blochas been undermined.

Despite initially being supported by the Coordination Framework,al-Sudani’s increasing popularity has led some to view him as positioninghimself above party politics, potentially threatening their hold on power.

His rise also underscores a broader shift in Iraqi politics, withyounger voters and disillusioned citizens eager for change.

Al-Sudani’s emphasis on reforms and public services offers analternative to the sectarian fragmentation that has long hindered Iraq’sdevelopment, but it also places him at odds with those who prefer to maintainthe status quo.

The 55-year-old man has also followed a pragmatic approach with the USand Iran.

2025: The Realm of Possibilities

As Iraq prepares for its 2025 parliamentary elections, the politicallandscape remains fluid, particularly within the Shiite factions, wherealliances are still in flux.

Key figures such as Muqtada al-Sadr and Nouri al-Maliki are maneuveringfor influence, while divisions within the Coordination Framework and thebroader Shiite political sphere add layers of complexity to the unfoldingscene.

In early 2024, Iraq’s three presidencies, the President, Prime Minister,and Speaker of Parliament, focused on election preparations, prioritizinglogistical and technical support for the Independent High Electoral Commission(IHEC). Their discussions underscored the importance of a well-organizedelectoral process.

In a key move, the Council of Representatives extended the mandate ofthe IHEC Board of Commissioners for two more years on January 13, 2025,following a judicial ruling.

Despite these foundational steps, political parties have yet to fullylaunch their campaigns.

Jassim Al-Moussawi, a State of Law coalition lawmaker, noted that themomentum remains slow. “So far, we have not seen the political blocs makedecisive moves toward the elections. Right now, everything remains at the stageof preliminary discussions, and the real competition will begin only in thefinal months leading up to the vote.”

With elections set for October 2025, political maneuvering is expectedto escalate in the coming months. The potential return of Muqtada al-Sadr andhis movement is emerging as a pivotal factor. Rahman Al-Jazaeri, a seniorfigure in the Coordination Framework, told Shafaq News that an officialannouncement regarding the return of the Sadr-led Patriotic Shiite Movement isanticipated after Ramadan. “The movement remains the most formidable forcewithin the Shiite political spectrum, and if al-Sadr officially re-enters therace, he will undoubtedly emerge as a major contender,” he confirmed.

Al-Sadr’s possible comeback has already drawn responses from politicalrivals. Earlier in February, his movement responded sharply to comments made byNouri al-Maliki, who asserted that the Coordination Framework would remain adominant force in the next government, regardless of whether the Sadristsre-joined the political arena or not.

A senior Sadrist figure dismissed any notion of collaboration. “If our movementre-enters the political scene, it will be on our own terms. We have nointention of joining forces with the Coordination Framework in forming the nextgovernment,” he confirmed.

He elaborated further that while some individuals within the CoordinationFramework might choose to align with al-Sadr’s vision of a national majoritygovernment, “there is no conceivable scenario where we stand alongside acoalition that represents everything we have sought to reform.”

The political stakes are high. While al-Sadr’s movement maintains itsstance, internal divisions persist within the Coordination Framework. A keyquestion is whether its factions can bridge their differences and formstrategic alliances with smaller parties. If successful, they could mount a substantialchallenge to both the Sadrists and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’sadministration.

The Crossroads of Possibilities

According to experts, multiple political scenarios are unfolding as thecountry approaches the next elections, each with the potential to reshape thecountry’s leadership and governance. With less than a year until the vote, thebalance of power remains uncertain, driven by internal rivalries and externalinfluences.

One significant possibility is the resurgence of the Patriotic ShiiteMovement. Although Muqtada al-Sadr withdrew from politics in 2022, hisinfluence remains formidable, particularly among Iraq’s disillusioned youth andworking-class supporters. Should he choose to re-engage, his return couldchallenge the Coordination Framework and unsettle Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaal-Sudani’s government, altering the political landscape once again.

Another scenario centers on the Coordination Framework’s efforts toconsolidate power. If the alliance can resolve internal disputes and strengthenties with smaller factions, it may secure a dominant role in forming the nextgovernment. However, persistent rivalries with al-Sadr and leadership struggleswithin the bloc remain key obstacles to unity.

Meanwhile, Al-Sudani’s position presents a third potential outcome. Hisfocus on governance and reform has distinguished him as a pragmatic leadercapable of bridging sectarian divides. Yet, his growing independence fromtraditional Shiite power centers could expose him to political maneuvering. Ifhe continues asserting autonomy, he could carve out a lasting role in Iraq’sevolving political order, though not without resistance from entrenchedfactions.

Beyond internal power struggles, Iraq’s political future will also beshaped by external dynamics, particularly the ongoing US-Iran rivalry.Washington supports certain factions while opposing Tehran’s expandinginfluence in Baghdad, adding another layer of complexity to thecoalition-building process.

The US influence in Iraq has often exacerbated divisions within Shiitepolitical factions, with many groups aligning either with Iran or the UnitedStates. This divide became even more pronounced after the US killing of IranianGeneral Qassem Soleimani in 2020, which fuelled deep mistrust betweenUS-aligned factions and Iran-backed groups.

Ultimately, Iraq stands at a pivotal moment. As senior political analystMujash’e al-Tamimi described it, “The future is a puzzle where the missingpieces are constantly shifting. Stability will depend on whether Iraq’spolitical factions can find common ground, even as external pressures reshapethe board.”