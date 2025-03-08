Leader Barzani marks Women's Day: Respect Kurdish women sacrifices

2025-03-08 13:10:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader MasoudBarzani congratulated women on International Women’s Day, recognizing theirvital role in society and expressing appreciation for women in Kurdistan andaround the world.

In a post on X, Barzani stated,"It is our collective duty to respect their status, rights, andaspirations." He also wished happiness, prosperity, and success to Kurdishwomen on this occasion.

Happy International Women’s Day to all women in Kurdistan, Iraq, and across the world. The women of Kurdistan exemplify sacrifice, perseverance, and dignity. It is our collective duty to respect their status, rights, and aspirations. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes for… — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) March 8, 2025

In turn, Kurdish Prime MinisterMasrour Barzani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding equalopportunities for women, increasing their participation in leadership roles,and combating all forms of violence and discrimination.

"We take pride today in seeingwomen actively contributing across various institutions in Kurdistan,"PM Barzani said.